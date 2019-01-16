New Brunswick to be slammed with winter storm this weekend: Environment Canada

Parts of New Brunswick could be welcoming more than 30 centimetres of snow this weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather forecaster says the storm is currently on track to hit central New Brunswick to the Atlantic Coast of Nova Scotia. The system will bring snow, rain and the potential for an extended freezing rain event for surrounding regions.

“While it is difficult to give details this far in advance, all indications show a major snowfall event for areas north of the track of the low,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued Wednesday.

“The precipitation will be accompanied by very strong east to northeast winds ahead of the low’s track, shifting to very strong southerly winds south of its track.”

READ MORE: Major winter storm to hit Halifax region this weekend: Environment Canada

Along with the large amount of snowfall, Environment Canada says some regions could receive more than 50 millimetres of rain

“Because the track of the low will be critical in determining how much snow, rain or freezing rain any location will get, even a slight shift in its track will have major effects on the type and amount of precipitation received,” Environment Canada writes.

WATCH: Up-and-down N.B. weather to continue in 2019

The weather agency says details on rain and snowfall total will become clearer in the days to come.