SIU ends probe into death of man involved in Guelph police investigation

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation into the death of a 28-year-old man who was considered a person of interest in a suspicious death in Guelph.

The man’s body was found at the bottom of Tews Falls in Dundas, Ont. on Sept. 22 after he failed to show up for an interview at Guelph police headquarters.

The SIU said the man was considered a person of interest after Guelph police found the body of another man on the bank of the Speed River near the downtown area on Sept. 20.

Police had made arrangements for the 28-year-old to be interviewed at Guelph police headquarters, but he never showed up.

“A friend became concerned for the man’s mental health and safety, and she contacted the Guelph Police Service and reported her concerns,” the SIU said in a news release.

The man’s vehicle was found near Tews Falls and Guelph police officers, along with Hamilton police, began a search that was called off due to darkness.

The body was found the next morning.

“The evidence establishes that the man’s death happened without police being anywhere in his presence and did not involve police actions,” said SIU Director Tony Loparco.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Guelph police have been asked to comment.