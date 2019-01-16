Rihanna sues father for using their last name in business

Robyn Rihanna Fenty (best known as Rihanna), is suing her father Ronald Fenty, for using their last name for his Hollywood-based “talent development” agency, Fenty Entertainment. The lawsuit was filed in a federal L.A. court on Tuesday.
Many fans are perplexed by the lawsuit because the two share the same surname. However, the issue is that the Fenty name was trademarked by Rihanna before the launch of her cosmetics brand in September 2017, Fenty Beauty.
Fenty Entertainment also launched in 2017, but according to the Associated Press, Rihanna, 30, has used the Fenty name for other business endeavours since 2012 — long before creating her makeup line.
The suit claims that Fenty and his partner Moses Perkins, have violated Rihanna’s trademark and falsely suggested that their business, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with the singer.
It also revealed that Rihanna has sent multiple “cease and desist” requests to her father in regards to using the Fenty name.
“Defendants continue to this date to use their misrepresentations for their commercial advantage and to mislead the public,” the suit reads. “This fraudulent conduct harms not only plaintiffs but the public at large and requires judicial intervention.”
The Blast reported that Fenty took advantage of his daughter’s name by listing a fake 15-date Latin American tour announcement, which was estimated to have pulled in around US$15 million — if legitimate.
Two additional U.S. shows in L.A. and Las Vegas were further added to the false listing. The Love on the Brain singer confirmed the announcements had nothing to do with her and were not authentic whatsoever.
Rihanna fans and followers of the internet are divided by the intent behind the lawsuit.
Some believe it’s a malicious act against her “poor father.”
While others fully support the 9-time Grammy Award winner.
Some looked at the drama with a lighthearted approach and created memes which question when the singer might decide to sue them, for reasons as simple as using “Fenty” in their Twitter handles.
“Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not presently, nor has he ever, had the authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf,” the suit concludes.
“He does not hold the right to use the Fenty mark to exploit the goodwill of her Fenty brands, or to solicit business on her behalf.”
As of this writing, Fenty Entertainment has not issued a statement regarding the matter.
— With files from the Associated Press
