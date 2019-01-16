Rihanna sues father for using their last name in business

Robyn Rihanna Fenty (best known as Rihanna), is suing her father Ronald Fenty, for using their last name for his Hollywood-based “talent development” agency, Fenty Entertainment. The lawsuit was filed in a federal L.A. court on Tuesday.

Many fans are perplexed by the lawsuit because the two share the same surname. However, the issue is that the Fenty name was trademarked by Rihanna before the launch of her cosmetics brand in September 2017, Fenty Beauty.

Fenty Entertainment also launched in 2017, but according to the Associated Press, Rihanna, 30, has used the Fenty name for other business endeavours since 2012 — long before creating her makeup line.

The suit claims that Fenty and his partner Moses Perkins, have violated Rihanna’s trademark and falsely suggested that their business, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with the singer.

It also revealed that Rihanna has sent multiple “cease and desist” requests to her father in regards to using the Fenty name.

“Defendants continue to this date to use their misrepresentations for their commercial advantage and to mislead the public,” the suit reads. “This fraudulent conduct harms not only plaintiffs but the public at large and requires judicial intervention.”

The Blast reported that Fenty took advantage of his daughter’s name by listing a fake 15-date Latin American tour announcement, which was estimated to have pulled in around US$15 million — if legitimate.

Two additional U.S. shows in L.A. and Las Vegas were further added to the false listing. The Love on the Brain singer confirmed the announcements had nothing to do with her and were not authentic whatsoever.

Rihanna fans and followers of the internet are divided by the intent behind the lawsuit.

Some believe it’s a malicious act against her “poor father.”

rihanna is 'robyn rihanna fenty' rihanna's dad is 'ronald fenty' rihanna uses 'fenty' trademark for business, ronald didn't sue her… ronald uses his own surname 'fenty' for business, his daughter, rihanna, sues him for $75m pic.twitter.com/jJBcECWfMO — Uncle Next Door™ (@Raremaester) January 16, 2019

Rihanna is suing her dad for using HIS own surname for a company named “Fenty” accusing him of trying to get rich off her name. Imagine raising your kid to be Rihanna then she sues you for your own name? Btw Her music sucks without auto-tune and edits. Don’t @ me. — Laura (@womaninmedicine) January 16, 2019

While others fully support the 9-time Grammy Award winner.

Rihanna has every right to sue her dad for what he is doing. Ronald Fenty was scamming people out of money for false Rihanna appearances and other things under management company “Fenty Entertainment.” — 💋 (@MJFinesseLover) January 15, 2019

The “Fenty” lawsuit situation is more serious that the headline makes it seem! Her dad was booking her for performances without her knowledge and falsely advertised themselves as her rep. 15 shows in Latin America you know! Is his suit alright? — MANNY (@THECLASSICMANNY) January 15, 2019

Some looked at the drama with a lighthearted approach and created memes which question when the singer might decide to sue them, for reasons as simple as using “Fenty” in their Twitter handles.

What if Rihanna sue us for using FENTY explicitly in our usernames😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Yi0gVY0Ng7 — cold case love🍒 (@rihannaNepal) January 16, 2019

I can’t wait for Rihanna to sue me for using her name in my @ pic.twitter.com/EfxtblDhIv — 🎈 (@fenty_boy) January 16, 2019

“Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not presently, nor has he ever, had the authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf,” the suit concludes.

“He does not hold the right to use the Fenty mark to exploit the goodwill of her Fenty brands, or to solicit business on her behalf.”

As of this writing, Fenty Entertainment has not issued a statement regarding the matter.

— With files from the Associated Press

