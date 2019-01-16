Substantial damage reported in Puslinch industrial fire

Fire officials are investigating a blaze that gutted a warehouse in Puslinch on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and firefighters were called to TransX, south of Aberfoyle on McLean Road, at around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke coming from the building.

“Puslinch Fire arrived and immediately declared it was a defensive strategy,” said Deputy Fire Chief Brad Churchill.

Everyone was evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported.

Wellington County OPP said smoke from the warehouse was visible from Highway 401.

The Guelph Fire Department and firefighters from the Township of Guelph-Eramosa were called in to assist.

“Right at the peak there were 37 firefighters from the three fire departments and approximately 10 fire apparatus.” Churchill said.

The fire was brought under control just after 5 p.m. and the fire was out an hour later, Churchill said.

Puslinch Fire is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has not been called in since the blaze is not considered suspicious.

OPP said the building suffered substantial damage and initial estimates are pegged at $450,000.