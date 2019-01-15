Man pronounced dead after being ejected from SUV in Flamborough crash

A Lynden man is dead after being ejected from his SUV during a single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 S, between Concession St 7 and Concession St 8 E in Flamborough.

Emergency crews were called to the Milgrove area just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, where paramedics performed CPR on a man without vital signs.

SUV rolled over multiple times at Highway 6 and Concession 7 East in #Flamborough. Male driver ejected, pronounced dead on scene. @HPS_Paramedics @OPP_HSD #HamOnt — DR (@Media371) January 15, 2019

HWY #6 is closed in both directions at Safari Road by @OPP_WR for an investigation. Expect traffic delays. HPS is not on scene. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/LNmrvWVAMZ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 15, 2019

OPP believe speed was a factor when the southbound vehicle lost control. The SUV then reportedly rolled over and came to rest on the grass in front of Grasshopper Imports gift shop at 1134 ON-6.

OPP are appealing to the public for more witnesses as they continue to investigate.