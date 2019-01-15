Canada
January 15, 2019 9:49 am
Updated: January 15, 2019 9:56 am

Man pronounced dead after being ejected from SUV in Flamborough crash

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML
Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press File
A A

A Lynden man is dead after being ejected from his SUV during a single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 S, between Concession St 7 and Concession St 8 E in Flamborough.

READ MORE: Two Hamilton men charged with dangerous driving in fatal street racing crash

Emergency crews were called to the Milgrove area just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, where paramedics performed CPR on a man without vital signs.

OPP believe speed was a factor when the southbound vehicle lost control. The SUV then reportedly rolled over and came to rest on the grass in front of Grasshopper Imports gift shop at 1134 ON-6.

OPP are appealing to the public for more witnesses as they continue to investigate.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
concession rd 6
concession rd 7
Crash
Fatal
Fatal Crash
Flamborough
Hamilton
Highway 6
HWY 6
SUV

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.