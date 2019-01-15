Man pronounced dead after being ejected from SUV in Flamborough crash

A Lynden man is dead after being ejected from his SUV during a single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 S, between Concession St 7 and Concession St 8 E in Flamborough.
Emergency crews were called to the Milgrove area just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, where paramedics performed CPR on a man without vital signs.
OPP believe speed was a factor when the southbound vehicle lost control. The SUV then reportedly rolled over and came to rest on the grass in front of Grasshopper Imports gift shop at 1134 ON-6.
OPP are appealing to the public for more witnesses as they continue to investigate.
