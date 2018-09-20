Hamilton police arrest Flamborough man for allegedly threatening driver with a handgun

A Flamborough man is accused of pointing a firearm at another motorist.

Hamilton police say around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a motorist was travelling westbound on Rymal Road East, approaching Fletcher Road in Ancaster, when he noticed the driver of a black Acura extending his arm out the window and waving a handgun at another vehicle.

Police located the driver and say they found him in possession of illicit drugs and paraphernalia, including alprazolam, crack cocaine and cocaine.

The weapon was an imitation handgun, police said.

The man is now facing several charges including possession of a weapon and failing to comply with probation.

HPS arrested a Flamborough man (18 YOA) for pointing a firearm @ another driver. The firearm- later found to be an imitation- & drugs seized. Abdullah Sahil faces several criminal charges. #HamOnt https://t.co/07rx3OeS7c — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 20, 2018