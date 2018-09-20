Hamilton police arrest Flamborough man for allegedly threatening driver with a handgun

A Flamborough man is accused of pointing a firearm at another motorist.
READ MORE: Hamilton police announce arrest in fatal shootings of Angelo Musitano, woman in Vaughan
Hamilton police say around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a motorist was travelling westbound on Rymal Road East, approaching Fletcher Road in Ancaster, when he noticed the driver of a black Acura extending his arm out the window and waving a handgun at another vehicle.
Police located the driver and say they found him in possession of illicit drugs and paraphernalia, including alprazolam, crack cocaine and cocaine.
The weapon was an imitation handgun, police said.
READ MORE: Hamilton police seeking witnesses to crash involving cyclist
The man is now facing several charges including possession of a weapon and failing to comply with probation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.