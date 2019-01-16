Lindsay woman charged with theft following traffic stop
A Lindsay woman faces several charges after a vehicle stop on Tuesday led to the discovery of allegedly stolen items.
Around 9:30 a.m., a City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer stopped a motorist travelling on Kent Street West in Lindsay in order to investigate a number of Highway Traffic Act offences.
READ MORE: Drivers in collision charged with failing to stop for school bus in City of Kawartha Lakes
The officer discovered a number of items in the vehicle and determined the items had been allegedly stolen from a business in the area.
The woman was arrested and the property returned to the store, police said.
Melissa Rae Maides, 36, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with conditions of a probation order.
She was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Wednesday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.