Lindsay woman charged with theft following traffic stop

A Lindsay woman faces several charges after a vehicle stop on Tuesday led to the discovery of allegedly stolen items.

Around 9:30 a.m., a City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer stopped a motorist travelling on Kent Street West in Lindsay in order to investigate a number of Highway Traffic Act offences.

The officer discovered a number of items in the vehicle and determined the items had been allegedly stolen from a business in the area.

The woman was arrested and the property returned to the store, police said.

Melissa Rae Maides, 36, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with conditions of a probation order.

She was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Wednesday.