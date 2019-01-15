North Shore Rescue called to Dog Mountain trail for medical rescue

North Shore Rescue has been called to Mount Seymour’s Dog Mountain trail for a medical rescue.

Perks of being a news reporter: during our hike today on Seymour’s Dog Mountain we came across a man who was lying in the snow having chest pains. Good thing I had @NSRescue on speed dial. Helicopter on its way now. @CKNW @GlobalBC — Robyn Crawford (@rcrawford980) January 15, 2019

CKNW reporter Robyn Crawford happened to be on a hike on Tuesday when she came across a 49-year-old man lying in the snow about 15 metres from the lookout of Dog Mountain at Seymour.

He was complaining of chest pains and had little colour in his face.

Helicopter has arrived with supplies. We are told airlift is next. @CKNW @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/EMPeiHpqyK — Robyn Crawford (@rcrawford980) January 15, 2019

Crawford called it in to North Shore Rescue, who came within 30 minutes and were working to airlift the man off the mountain.