North Shore Rescue called to Dog Mountain trail for medical rescue

North Shore Rescue has been called to Mount Seymour’s Dog Mountain trail for a medical rescue.
CKNW reporter Robyn Crawford happened to be on a hike on Tuesday when she came across a 49-year-old man lying in the snow about 15 metres from the lookout of Dog Mountain at Seymour.
He was complaining of chest pains and had little colour in his face.
Crawford called it in to North Shore Rescue, who came within 30 minutes and were working to airlift the man off the mountain.
