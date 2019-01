Céline Dion pulling 1998 R. Kelly collaboration from music streaming services

Céline Dion is pulling a song she recorded with R. Kelly from streaming services in the wake of a Lifetime docuseries that details allegations of sexual misconduct against the R&B singer.

Sony Music says it has been instructed by the Quebec superstar to withdraw the Kelly-penned song I’m Your Angel, which was recorded in 1998.

The chart hit appeared on Dion’s holiday album, These are Special Times, and was nominated for a Grammy for best pop collaboration.

The move follows the release of the Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly which has renewed the interest of U.S. justice officials in allegations against Kelly.

Kelly has long denied allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

Lady Gaga apologized last week for working with Kelly on their 2013 single Do What U Want (With My Body), which landed several years after Kelly stood trial and was acquitted in Chicago on child pornography charges. Gaga also said she was pulling the song from streaming services.

Dion’s collaboration with Kelly came several years after it was reported by Vibe magazine that he briefly married Aaliyah in 1994, when she was 15.

Activists from the #MeToo and #MuteRKelly social media movements have called on streaming services to drop Kelly’s music.