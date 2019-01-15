Police nab suspect in Strathroy Walmart hold up

Police in Strathroy say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection with the hold up of a Walmart earlier this month.

Officers say that on Jan. 6, a man threatened an employee at the store on Carroll Street East and tried to steal $2,000 worth of items. Investigators say the suspect tried to run off with the merchandise but dropped it.

All of the items were recovered.

On Jan. 11, a warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest. With the help of the London Police Service, Strathroy-Caradoc Police took a 40-year-old London man into custody on Tuesday.

Officers say he’s been charged with robbery in connection with the case and he’ll appear in court in February.