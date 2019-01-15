Crime
January 15, 2019 10:36 am

Police nab suspect in Strathroy Walmart hold up

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Strathroy-Caradoc Police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with this month's hold up of the Walmart on Carroll St. East.

Officers say that on Jan. 6, a man threatened an employee at the store on Carroll Street East and tried to steal $2,000 worth of items. Investigators say the suspect tried to run off with the merchandise but dropped it.

All of the items were recovered.

On Jan. 11, a warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest. With the help of the London Police Service, Strathroy-Caradoc Police took a 40-year-old London man into custody on Tuesday.

Officers say he’s been charged with robbery in connection with the case and he’ll appear in court in February.

