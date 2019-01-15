Canadian home sales slide in December, ending worst year since 2012: CREA

Canadian economists had warned of an “ugly” real estate market tally for the month of December, and the data did not disappoint. Home sales were down 19 per cent last month compared with December 2018, with the national average sale price sliding almost 5 per cent, the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) said on Tuesday.

The year-over-year comparison was made worse by a surge of sales toward the end of 2017, as buyers hurried to close transactions ahead of the stricter, federally-mandated mortgage rules that took effect on Jan. 1 of last year. On a monthly basis, home sales fell by a more modest 2.5 per cent in December 2018 compared to November.

The price picture also appears a little less bad when looking at CREA’s MLS home price index, which adjusts for distortions caused by changes in the mix of housing types sold from one month to the next. Based on that gauge, prices increased slightly, climbing 1.6 per cent in December compared to the same month last year.

Still, December 2018 capped “the weakest annual sales since 2012” and fourth straight month of declines since September, CREA said. Transactions were down in around 60 per cent of local markets tracked, led by slumping activity in Greater Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Ottawa, London and St. Thomas, and Halifax-Dartmouth.

The national average price for homes sold in December was $472,000, down 4.9 per cent compared to December 2017. Excluding Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area the average sale price was just under $375,000.

