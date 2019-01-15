Fire destroys Manotick home, displacing two

Two people lost their home after a fire tore through a Manotick residence on Monday night.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 5500 Cedar Drive. On arrival crews reported heavy fire coming from the attached garage. All searches are complete and negative. #ottnews #OttCity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/lNGMxmExae — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) January 15, 2019

Ottawa fire says they received multiple 911 calls reporting the garage on fire at 5500 Cedar Dr.

Smoke was visible to crews on route to the call and they found a working fire when they arrived.

Fire services say there were no reported injuries. An investigator is looking into the cause.

The fire was out by 2 a.m.

Firefighters were slightly delayed in fighting the blaze as water had to brought in from elsewhere because there are no hydrants on Cedar Drive. Water from the Rideau River was gathered from the docks at nearby Kars and brought to the blaze.

Damages are estimated at $1 million to building and contents.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal will be at the scene on Tuesday morning.