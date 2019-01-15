Scrap yard fire closes streets in East Van
Fire crews are on scene fighting a second alarm fire in a scrap yard in the 1900 block of Triumph Street.
Vancouver Police had advised that a warehouse fire at Powell and Victoria had a large number of police and fire units on scene, and are asking that people stay out of the area.
Powell is closed from Semlin Drive to Salsbury, and Victoria is closed from Powell to Triumph.
More details will be available shortly.
