Bayridge Drive closed after pedestrian hit

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle causing a section of a busy Kingston street to close during Monday evening’s commute, according to Kingston police.

We are continuing to investigate. Please avoid the area. Road closed while we determine level of injury to pedestrian, which will dictate our collision re-construction response. https://t.co/RDUHeW8y5o — Sgt Steve Koopman (@KP_Patrol) January 14, 2019

The collision happened some time after 4 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Bayridge Drive and Coverdale Drive. A section of Bayridge Drive at Coverdale Drive was closed due to the investigation.

Police confirmed that the pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Some bus routes were rerouted due to the collision. Police warned people to steer clear of the area to avoid delays.

Due to an accident at Bayridge Dr. & Coverdale Dr., the Route 15-Reddendale, Route 15-@CataraquiCentre and the Express 502 will experience some delays while detours are in place. Track your bus with @transitapp or @googlemaps. @MIHomeYGK #YGK — Kingston Transit (@KingstonTransit) January 14, 2019

