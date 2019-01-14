Canada
Bayridge Drive closed after pedestrian hit

A collision involving a pedestrian closed a section of Bayridge Drive on Jan. 14.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle causing a section of a busy Kingston street to close during Monday evening’s commute, according to Kingston police.

The collision happened some time after 4 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Bayridge Drive and Coverdale Drive. A section of Bayridge Drive at Coverdale Drive was closed due to the investigation.

Police confirmed that the pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Some bus routes were rerouted due to the collision. Police warned people to steer clear of the area to avoid delays.

—More information to come.

