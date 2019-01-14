Bayridge Drive closed after pedestrian hit

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle causing a section of a busy Kingston street to close during Monday evening’s commute, according to Kingston police.
READ MORE: Kingston police looking for information about pedestrian collision
The collision happened some time after 4 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Bayridge Drive and Coverdale Drive. A section of Bayridge Drive at Coverdale Drive was closed due to the investigation.
Police confirmed that the pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Some bus routes were rerouted due to the collision. Police warned people to steer clear of the area to avoid delays.
—More information to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.