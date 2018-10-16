Kingston police looking for information about pedestrian collision

Kingston police are asking people with information about a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 2 to come forward.

According to police, a vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing Highway 2 near Niagara Park Drive just after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Kingston police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was uninjured, but the pedestrian, a 24-year-old Kingston man, was left with life-threatening injuries. As of Tuesday, the man remains in Kingston intensive care unit.

The highway was shut down for a short period of time so a traffic reconstructionist could investigate the scene. Police say that no charges are anticipated for the driver.

Police could would not give any more details about the incident, but are asking any witnesses to the collision to contact Const. Rice at 613-549-4660 ext. 6262 or via email at mrice@kingstonpolice.ca.