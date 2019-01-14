Clarington man missing since November may be in Peterborough area: police

Durham police are looking for a missing Clarington man who was last seen in November.

Lennis Ellis, 65, was last seen by his family on Nov. 4 when he left his Clarington residence in the area of Concession Road 3 and North Street.

READ MORE: Leo the dog reunited with family after nearly 2-week search

Police say Ellis has gone missing in the past but not for this length of time.

Ellis has not made contact with family or friends. He is known to frequent Oshawa, Peterborough and the village of Madoc east of Peterborough.

Police are looking for a missing 65-year-old Clarington male who was last seen in November. https://t.co/91ghvn1AwA @DRPSEastDiv pic.twitter.com/0j9oUyK0T4 — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) January 14, 2019

He is described as Caucasian, and about 5-foot-10 with a thin build. He has wavy short hair and is balding on the top. Ellis was last seen wearing a long dark trench coat, blue jeans and black cowboy boots.

“There are concerns for his well-being and police need the public’s assistance to locate him,” Durham Regional Police Service stated on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police service. In Durham, contact Det.-Const. Whelan of the East Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1613.