Winnipeg’s latest LOTTO winner dreamed up his good fortune

Some dreams do come true. Literally.

Khalaf Shammo had a nighttime dream about winning the lottery, so he bought a ticket. Now he’s the latest winner of the LOTTO 6/49 draw.

“My heart was going a million miles a minute!” That’s a mile per dollar gained. His winnings are worth a guaranteed prize of $1 million.

Shammo plans to use his new million to start a family business.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to set up a better life for me and my family,” he said.

He bought the “dream” ticket at BG Fuels on Bison Drive in Winnipeg for $4. The lottery draw was on Jan. 2, but Shammo waited a week to come forward as the winner.