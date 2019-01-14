Money
January 14, 2019 3:00 pm
Updated: January 14, 2019 3:21 pm

Winnipeg’s latest LOTTO winner dreamed up his good fortune

By Global News
A A

Some dreams do come true. Literally.

Khalaf Shammo had a nighttime dream about winning the lottery, so he bought a ticket. Now he’s the latest winner of the LOTTO 6/49 draw.

“My heart was going a million miles a minute!” That’s a mile per dollar gained. His winnings are worth a guaranteed prize of $1 million.

READ MORE: No clear Kingston winner in Ontario cannabis lottery

Shammo plans to use his new million to start a family business.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to set up a better life for me and my family,” he said.

He bought the “dream” ticket at BG Fuels on Bison Drive in Winnipeg for $4. The lottery draw was on Jan. 2, but Shammo waited a week to come forward as the winner.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Business
Dreams
Gas Stations
Lottery
Lotto 6-49
Millionaire
money

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.