January 14, 2019 2:24 pm

Toronto police charge 2 men in connection to 5 alleged armed bank robberies

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police say two men are facing numerous charges following five alleged bank robberies between December and January.

In each case, officers say, two men would drive to a bank branch, and one would exit the vehicle with a bandana covering his lower face and a hoodie pulled tightly around his head.

Police allege the man would demand cash while wielding a long-barreled revolver.

They say the man would leave the area in the getaway vehicle driven by the other man.

Officers say a 25-year-old is facing 20 charges that include five counts of robbery with a firearm and one count of possession of a weapon.

They say a 28-year-old man is facing five counts of robbery with a firearm and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

