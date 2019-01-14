Regina asked to contribute $150,000 for Heritage Classic

We’re getting a better idea of how much it’ll cost the city to host the National Hockey League’s Heritage Classic at Mosaic Stadium later this year.

On Jan. 1, the NHL announced that the Queen City was selected for an NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Calgary Flames Oct. 26.

As part of Evraz’s bid, Regina has been asked to contribute $150,000.

Officials are suggesting this comes out of the 2019 general operating budget, according to city reports.

Evraz Place is also seeking $500,000 from the province and additional funds from different community groups.

The report estimates the economic impact from the game will be around $15-18 million including up to 6,000 hotel rooms a night.

The matter goes to a city meeting on Jan. 16 before council on Jan. 28.