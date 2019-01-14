Suspect arrested, another sought after 2-vehicle crash, police foot pursuit in East York

Toronto police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another after both fled on foot following a two-car crash in East York.

Police said the incident happened just before 9 a.m. Monday at Coxwell Avenue and Plains Road.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle was travelling westbound on Coxwell when it struck another vehicle head-on, which was stopped at a red light on Plains Road.

Police said two males exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

“We found alcohol in the vehicle so there’s a possibility the suspects may have been drinking and that’s why they fled,” Insp. Jim Gotell told Global News.

Police said officers near the vicinity of the crash conducted a lengthy foot pursuit which involved chasing the suspects onto a transit bus and through a residential area.

Authorities said an arrest was made following a violent struggle with one of the suspects. The other suspect got away.

Police said a cruiser responding to the call was involved in a minor collision on Coxwell Avenue.

A woman who was behind the wheel of the initial two-vehicle crash said she had just come out of a Starbucks when the suspect vehicle struck her.

“I was at the stop light going to make a left and they came around and hit me head-on while I was still stopped,” Rebecca Schreiber said.

“I waited. The police, I think, went and chased them. So they seemed to be immediately here and then ran after them.”

Schreiber said she feels fortunate no one was seriously injured.

“I do feel lucky because I often park here and walk across the street to get a coffee three or four times a week. I feel like they would have hit anyone who was in the way,” she said.

Police said the outstanding suspect is described as having curly hair and wearing blue jeans. Authorities said the man is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

