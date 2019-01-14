Quinte West OPP seek gas bar robbery suspect in Trenton

Quinte West OPP are investigating a reported armed robbery at a gas bar in Trenton early Sunday.

OPP say around 12:17 a.m., officers say a suspect demanded cash at a Dundas Street West gas bar. Police say the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The OPP’s canine unit and Emergency Response Team searched the area but failed to find a suspect.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, around 25 to 45 years old and standing between five feet seven and five feet nine inches. He had an average build and was wearing a black, puffy winter jacket, an oversized toque with a black face mask, black sunglasses and black ankle-height winter boots.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).