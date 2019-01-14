Cannabis
January 14, 2019 9:26 am
Updated: January 14, 2019 9:27 am

Aurora Cannabis buying Whistler Medical Marijuana in deal worth up to $175M

By Staff The Canadian Press

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has signed a deal to buy Whistler Medical Marijuana Corp. in an all-stock deal worth up to $175 million, including certain milestone payments.

Edmonton-based Aurora says the acquisition of the privately held company is expected to provide it with a suite of premium and organic certified products.

Whistler operates two indoor licensed production facilities, include one in Whistler, B.C., and another a short drive from the resort town.

Once the second location reaches full capacity, the facilities are expected to have a combined production capacity of over 5,000 kilograms per year.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, as well as third party and regulatory approvals.

Shares in Aurora closed at $8.47 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

