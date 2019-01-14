Crime
January 14, 2019 10:12 am
Updated: January 14, 2019 10:17 am

Police investigating after vehicle reported stolen from Tanger Outlet Mall in Cookstown

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after a white, 2015 BMW was reported stolen from the Tanger Outlet Mall.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
Police are investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen from the Tanger Outlet Mall in Cookstown.

According to South Simcoe police, on Thursday at around 6 p.m., a man parked his white, 2015 BMW at the mall on County Road 89.

Officers say when the man returned to his vehicle at around 9 p.m., the vehicle was gone.

Police say an investigation has revealed the vehicle was driven out of the parking lot just before 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

