Assault involving cell phone charger leads to charges: St. Thomas police

An 18-year-old man faces a handful of domestic-related offences after police in St. Thomas say a teenage girl was punched in the face and struck with a cell phone charger.

Officers say a verbal argument between the suspect and a 16-year-old girl Sunday night, at his home, became physical.

Police say the suspect didn’t allow the girl to leave the home. Her cell phone was also broken during the incident.

The male was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic assault, one count of domestic mischief, and one count of forcible confinement.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in February.