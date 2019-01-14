Lions Bay SAR and RCMP seeking missing woman

Lions Bay Search and Rescue along with the RCMP are looking for a missing woman (not a hiker).

Lorraine Prebushewski is described as being petite, in her 60s, dark hair, and wearing dark clothing with a down vest.

She also has limited mobility, meaning she’s not likely to be able to move very quickly due to issues with her leg.

Lorraine is originally from Saskatchewan, and arrived here four months ago, so she doesn’t know the area very well. She also sometimes tends to become disoriented.

RCMP are expected to release more information Monday.

If you see anyone matching her description, you’re asked to call 9-1-1 or the Lions Bay hotline, 604-921-5963.

49.282729 -123.120738

Get daily local headlines and alerts