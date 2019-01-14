One dead; another missing after snowmobilers trigger avalanche near Invermere

One person is dead after an avalanche caught two snowmobilers in southeastern BC near Invermere over the weekend.

On Saturday, a group of snowmobilers triggered an avalanche that spilled down onto a small lake.

The deceased was recovered from beneath two metres of snow with an activated airbag.

A second person caught in the avalanche is still missing, but searchers have detected a transceiver signal on the lake where debris is floating on the water.

The identities of the dead and the missing are not known, nor is it known where they were from.

Avalanche Canada says the likelihood of triggering avalanches is increasing due to a substantial amount of warming expected in thin snowpack areas, where the likelihood of triggering deeper layers is the highest.

49.282729 -123.120738

Get daily local headlines and alerts