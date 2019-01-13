Former Saskatoon Blade Josh Paterson scores twice in 5-4 Portland Winterhawks win

The Saskatoon Blades (26-13-6-0) fell to the Portland Winterhawks (26-12-3-2) 5-4 Saturday night in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The Blades scored the game’s first two goals with Kyle Crnkovic’s fifth goal of the season and Max Gerlach’s 25th goal of the year.

Both goals came in the first period.

“It was a good game, very entertaining for the fan base, I’m sure. From a coach’s standpoint, not really the game we wanted to play. It’s not really our style to go up and down the rink,” said Mitch Love, Saskatoon Blades head coach.

“I think we got some guys who can trade those opportunities but I think we needed to tighten up things defensively.”

The Winterhawks’ Seth Jarvis scored with just over 40 seconds left in the first period. The Blades were up 2-1 heading into the second period.

The Blades’ Kirby Dach scored early in the second period, restoring their two-goal lead and bringing the tally to 3-1.

Josh Paterson scored back-to-back goals for the Winterhawks to tie it at three before Mason Mannek gave them their first lead of the game at 4-3.

“It was a great feeling, especially with that quick turnaround time. We have a great team here in Portland, [and] they’ve made me feel like family. It was an awesome experience,” said Paterson.

Gerlach tied the game with his second goal of the contest with just under two minutes left in the second period. It was 4-4 at the break.

Mannek scored his second goal of the game — and the game winner — with two and a half minutes left in the third.

“They’re a good hockey team. They play with a ton of pace, they’re well coached and they got a good goaltending performance tonight,” Love said.

Blades goalie Nolan Maier let in five goals on 39 shots, while the Winterhawks’ Shane Farkas let in four goals on 39 shots.

The Blades are off until Friday, when they host the Regina Pats (12-30-1-1). Game time is 7 p.m.