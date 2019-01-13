Halifax Convention Centre holds open house to celebrate first birthday

The Halifax Convention Centre has left its mark on downtown Halifax and on Sunday the building opened its doors so it could leave a mark on the public.

Jan. 12 and 13 saw the convention centre host an open house to mark its first birthday. More than 1,500 people streamed through the doors over the two-day period to get a glimpse of the inside of the glass and metal behemoth that dominates the city’s downtown core.

“We’re incredibly proud to open our doors and welcome the community to come in and see our space,” said Erin Esiyok-Prime, director of marketing and communications for the Halifax Convention Centre.

“There’s definitely an interest from the community to see our space, check out the different views of the building and just have fun.”

Artists from the East Coast Music Association played during the day and Taste of Nova Scotia vendors offered snacks and goodies for visitors.

Built with $169 million in taxpayer funding, the 120,000-sq.-ft. Halifax Convention Centre was part of a massive $500-million construction project, that began in January 2013 and opened several years behind schedule.

The entire one-million-square-foot development known as the Nova Centre, includes a hotel, office tower and public plaza.

Although the hotel portion of the facility has yet to be opened, the convention centre has hosted more than 140 events including the Federal Conservative Convention and the 2018 Liberal National Convention.

One of the city’s newest professional sports franchise, a professional soccer team, even chose to reveal their name at the convention centre.

Esiyok-Prime says the centre and its team are proud of the work they’ve done and are happy to help draw national and international travellers to Halifax.

With over 85 events already booked for 2019, the convention centre is set to continue providing a place for conventions and events to be hosted.

“We are not slowing down,” said Esiyok-Prime. “2019 is shaping up to be another amazing year.”

With files from The Canadian Press