Changes proposed for reporting and oversight of Halifax Convention Centre

Nova Scotia’s Liberal government is proposing changes to the act governing the management of the new Halifax Convention Centre.

Business Minister Geoff MacLellan says the amendments clarify the oversight, reporting and operating requirements for the facility operated by the Events East Group.

The changes would remove the requirement for shareholder approval related to the hiring, firing or compensation for executives other than the president and CEO, by the province and the Halifax Regional Municipality who are co-owners.

The ceiling for service contract approvals by the co-owners would also be adjusted from $250,000 and above to $500,00 and above, while all public procurement rules would continue to apply.

Another amendment would remove the requirement for Events East to provide an annual report on the effectiveness and competitiveness of the operations of the convention centre.

MacLellan says accountability will be maintained through annual reports that are required of a Crown corporation and through a third-party review of the convention centre’s strategic plan, both of which will be made public.