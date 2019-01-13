Kelowna Rockets shutout by Prince George Cougars in WHL action

It was a tough Saturday night on the road for the Kelowna Rockets.

The Prince George Cougars shut out the Rockets 4-0 at the CN Centre in Prince George, to take both games of a doubleheader.

PG also beat Kelowna on Friday evening 7-2.

In Saturday’s game, the Cougars’ goalie Taylor Gauthier blocked 20 shots from Kelowna to get the shutout.

Watch: Global Okanagan has a behind the scenes look at everything that goes into Hockey Night in Kelowna.



Saturday’s defeat extends the Rockets’ losing streak to five games.

Kelowna has yet to win a match-up in 2019.

The Rockets will be back on home ice on Wednesday to face off against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Moose Jaw is heading into the match-up on a four-game losing streak.