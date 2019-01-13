Kelowna Rockets shutout by Prince George Cougars in WHL action
It was a tough Saturday night on the road for the Kelowna Rockets.
The Prince George Cougars shut out the Rockets 4-0 at the CN Centre in Prince George, to take both games of a doubleheader.
PG also beat Kelowna on Friday evening 7-2.
In Saturday’s game, the Cougars’ goalie Taylor Gauthier blocked 20 shots from Kelowna to get the shutout.
Watch: Global Okanagan has a behind the scenes look at everything that goes into Hockey Night in Kelowna.
Saturday’s defeat extends the Rockets’ losing streak to five games.
Kelowna has yet to win a match-up in 2019.
The Rockets will be back on home ice on Wednesday to face off against the Moose Jaw Warriors.
Moose Jaw is heading into the match-up on a four-game losing streak.
