January 13, 2019 12:53 pm

Kelowna Rockets shutout by Prince George Cougars in WHL action

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

The Prince George Cougars bested the Kelowna Rockets in two back to back games.

James Doyle / Prince George Cougars
It was a tough Saturday night on the road for the Kelowna Rockets.

The Prince George Cougars shut out the Rockets 4-0 at the CN Centre in Prince George, to take both games of a doubleheader.

PG also beat Kelowna on Friday evening 7-2.

In Saturday’s game, the Cougars’ goalie Taylor Gauthier blocked 20 shots from Kelowna to get the shutout.

Watch: Global Okanagan has a behind the scenes look at everything that goes into Hockey Night in Kelowna.

Saturday’s defeat extends the Rockets’ losing streak to five games.

Kelowna has yet to win a match-up in 2019.

The Rockets will be back on home ice on Wednesday to face off against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Moose Jaw is heading into the match-up on a four-game losing streak.

