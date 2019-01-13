Edmonton refinery flare lights up night sky

For the second time in a little over two weeks, a section of Edmonton’s sky was lit up by a massive flare early Sunday morning.

The flare was coming from the Imperial Oil Strathcona Refinery, which is located on the east end of the city at 101 Avenue and 34 Street.

The refinery’s update line said the heavy flare would last between 12 and 24 hours but did not explain the reason for it.

Imperial public and government affairs manager Keri Scobie said the flare was set after an operational issue with equipment, which she said is standard procedure.

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for Edmonton on Sunday morning. The environmental agency said elevated pollution levels were caused by stagnant conditions, giving no indication the flare was causing a decline in air quality.

Scobie said there is no concern to the public or the environment as a result of the refinery flare.

It’s the second time in the past two weeks a refinery flare has sparked concern. On Dec. 28, a massive flare at the same refinery saw Edmonton police and fire department receive an influx of calls from worried residents, who were assured the flame was not hazardous to public health.

The company said the flare was caused by a compressor a steam generator malfunction.

Alberta Environment confirmed the flare didn’t cause a change to air quality.