Sport Manitoba aims to help fulfill new year’s fitness resolutions

Lots of people made new year’s resolutions to be more active this year, and Sports Manitoba is trying to help them out.

Sport Manitoba’s Game Day is geared towards getting people active and showing them different activities to try.

On Saturday, organizers encouraged those aged nine to 92 to find their sport by playing things like badminton, football, rhythmic gymnastics and other activities.

The Canada Games Sport for Life Centre was set up to showcase 17 different sports for attendees to try, as well as fitness classes.

Sport Manitoba’s Tara Skibo says there’s no better time to fulfill your new year’s resolution than in January.

“We encourage you to try a group fitness classes, we encourage you to find a sport,” Skibo said.

“Find something that you like that doesn’t feel like work, that feels like fun, and that’ll help you be more successful all year long.”