Shuttle bus bursts into flames near Vancouver City Hall

Vancouver fire crews have extinguished a fire that torched a shuttle bus near Vancouver City Hall Friday evening.

Asst. Chief Sheldon Young of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services tells Global BC the vehicle was a complimentary shuttle transporting six people to the Bacio Rosso cabaret at Queen Elizabeth Park.

Around 11 pm, the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the bus, at which point he pulled over in the northbound lane of Cambie Street near Vancouver City Hall and immediately evacuated everyone off the shuttle.

Moments later, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is not known for certain, but early indications are that it may be electrical in nature.

No one was hurt.

The smoking husk of the vehicle had traffic blocked both ways from 12th to Broadway while fire crews cleaned up.