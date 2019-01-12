Prince George Cougars shred Kelowna Rockets

The Prince George Cougars were on the prowl for a win on home ice as they hosted the Kelowna Rockets on Friday night.

The Cougars were first on the board at 4:39 of the first period, with a goal from Jash Maser, one of two he would score early in the game.

Ethan Browne and Matéj Toman also chalked up points in the first to give Prince George a 4-0 lead by the end of the period.

The Cougars lead 5-1 after ✌️. 🎯 on 🥅: PG 27, KEL 10 pic.twitter.com/hOz7N1vH4M — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 12, 2019

The Rockets had few attempts on goal throughout the game, but managed to stave off Cougar gains until 15:31 of the second period, when Cole Moberg made the score 5-0.

A few minutes later, with Kelowna on the power play, Leif Mattson scored to bring the Rockets onto the board, his 18th goal of the season, making it 5-1.

.Leif @Mattson_19 scored his 18th 🚨 of the season while on the power play.

🍏 Kyle @Topping11

🍎 Nolan Foote (@foote_nolan) pic.twitter.com/zx0l04GpqW — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 12, 2019

Into the third, Prince George improved their edge with a goal by Jack Sander.

At 14:03, Kelowna’s Nolan foot responded on a power play, making it 6-2.

The Cougars’ Moberg took his second goal of the night at 16:53 to make it 7-2, the final score.

Prince George outshot Kelowna 37-20.

The two teams go at it again Saturday night.

WHL game outcomes for Friday night:

Kamloops Blazers 1 – 4 Victoria Royals

Tri-City Americans 2 – 3 Everett Silvertips (in progress)

Seattle Thunderbird 7 – 2 Moose Jaw Warriors

Portland Winterhawks 2 – 4 Prince Albert Raiders

Calgary Hitmen 4 – 3 Saskatoon Blades

Red Deer Rebels 5 – 3 Brandon Wheat Kings

Edmonton Oil Kings 5 – 1 Lethbridge Hurricanes

Regina Pats 2 – 5 Medicine Hat Tigers