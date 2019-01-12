Prince George Cougars shred Kelowna Rockets
The Prince George Cougars were on the prowl for a win on home ice as they hosted the Kelowna Rockets on Friday night.
The Cougars were first on the board at 4:39 of the first period, with a goal from Jash Maser, one of two he would score early in the game.
Ethan Browne and Matéj Toman also chalked up points in the first to give Prince George a 4-0 lead by the end of the period.
The Rockets had few attempts on goal throughout the game, but managed to stave off Cougar gains until 15:31 of the second period, when Cole Moberg made the score 5-0.
A few minutes later, with Kelowna on the power play, Leif Mattson scored to bring the Rockets onto the board, his 18th goal of the season, making it 5-1.
Into the third, Prince George improved their edge with a goal by Jack Sander.
At 14:03, Kelowna’s Nolan foot responded on a power play, making it 6-2.
The Cougars’ Moberg took his second goal of the night at 16:53 to make it 7-2, the final score.
Prince George outshot Kelowna 37-20.
The two teams go at it again Saturday night.
WHL game outcomes for Friday night:
Kamloops Blazers 1 – 4 Victoria Royals
Tri-City Americans 2 – 3 Everett Silvertips (in progress)
Seattle Thunderbird 7 – 2 Moose Jaw Warriors
Portland Winterhawks 2 – 4 Prince Albert Raiders
Calgary Hitmen 4 – 3 Saskatoon Blades
Red Deer Rebels 5 – 3 Brandon Wheat Kings
Edmonton Oil Kings 5 – 1 Lethbridge Hurricanes
Regina Pats 2 – 5 Medicine Hat Tigers
