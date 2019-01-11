Montreal police investigating after 2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Hochelaga

Montreal police say two pedestrians are in hospital after they were hit by a car Friday evening in Montreal’s Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said several calls were placed to 911 about the collision at the intersection of Sherbrooke Street East and Langelier Boulevard

READ MORE: Outremont tests out 3D crosswalk in hopes of slowing down drivers

A man was driving east on Sherbrooke around 6:40 p.m. when he lost control and struck two pedestrians on a sidewalk, according to police.

A 37-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The other pedestrian, a man, was also injured.

WATCH: Pedestrian deaths continue to climb in Montreal

The driver of the car was also taken to hospital, but police say his life is not in danger.

Picard said a security perimeter is in place at the scene.

Sherbrooke Street is closed between Langelier Boulevard and de Granby Avenue. Langelier Boulevard is also off limits between de Marseille and Sherbrooke streets.

An investigation is underway.