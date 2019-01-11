Toronto Blue Jays trade catcher Russell Martin to Dodgers

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have traded catcher Russell Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Martin, from Chelsea, Que., spent the last four seasons with the Blue Jays, batting .225 with 66 home runs and 211 runs batted in over that span.

Martin and was part of the Blue Jays team that went to back-to-back American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016.

The four-time all-star is going back to the team he broke into the major leagues with.

Martin played for the Dodgers from 2006-10.

For your leadership.

For your passion.

For representing Canada's Team 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/LT2tbkgANq — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 11, 2019

OFFICIAL: We've acquired SS Ronny Brito and RHP Andrew Sopko from the @Dodgers in exchange for C Russell Martin and cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/KWr73sraR5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 11, 2019