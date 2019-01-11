Kingston police make 6th child pornography related arrest

A sixth person in Kingston is facing child pornography charges since November, 2018.

The Kingston Police internet child exploitation unit is involved in an ongoing Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) project, which tasks them to monitor file-sharing networks associated with child pornography.

READ MORE: Kingston police arrest 5th man on child pornography charges

In this most recent arrest, Kingston police say they first detected a computer connected to a file-sharing network that matched a Kingston IP address on Nov. 22. They suspected that someone using that computer had captured files containing child pornography.

READ MORE: Kingston police charge 4th man for child pornography

On Dec. 21, Kingston police obtained authorization from a judge to identify the subscriber of the internet service and they found that it belonged to a Kingston address.

A search warrant was executed at the subscriber’s home on Jan. 9, and police say they seized multiple digital devices and data storage media from the home. A 34-year-old man was in the home at the time of the search and was arrested.

WATCH: Kingston Police make arrests in three separate child-pornography investigations

Police say they examined the files on the man’s storage devices, some of which they believed to meet the Criminal Code definition of child pornography.

He has been charged with possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and possessing child pornography for unlawful purposes.

Police are still looking through the man’s devices and the investigation is ongoing.