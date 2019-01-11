Extensive damage after attempted robbery of Okanagan credit union
Damage to an Okanagan credit union is extensive following what’s believed to be an attempted robbery early Friday.
A truck rammed into the VantageOne Credit Union in Peachland at approximately 5 a.m., where the drive-through automated teller is located.
It’s not yet known if the thief, or thieves, managed to steal anything.
Police tape surrounded the crash scene Friday morning, along with sections of a tree that were cut by a chainsaw.
