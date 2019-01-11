Extensive damage after attempted robbery of Okanagan credit union

Damage to an Okanagan credit union is extensive following what’s believed to be an attempted robbery early Friday.

A truck rammed into the VantageOne Credit Union in Peachland at approximately 5 a.m., where the drive-through automated teller is located.

Here’s a look at the damage outside #Peachland’s VantageOne Credit Union. The credit union says a truck rammed into the building around 5 a.m. Officials don’t believe the thief got anything @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/1YEUOBxRdM — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) January 11, 2019

READ MORE: Good Samaritan assaulted in attempted snowplow robbery in northern Alberta

It’s not yet known if the thief, or thieves, managed to steal anything.

Police tape surrounded the crash scene Friday morning, along with sections of a tree that were cut by a chainsaw.