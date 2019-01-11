Vancouver police release more evidence on anniversary of shooting that killed innocent teen

One year after a brazen shooting in Vancouver that claimed two lives, including an innocent teenage boy, Vancouver police are releasing new evidence in the hopes of catching the shooter.

Fifteen-year-old Alfred Wong was shot in the backseat of his parents’ car as it was driving down East Broadway near Ontario Street at the time of the shooting on Jan. 13, 2018. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.

“This reckless violence really shook our community and we have zero tolerance for it in our city,” Sgt. Mike Heard of VPD’s homicide unit and the leader of the investigative team said at an update Friday.

Kevin Whiteside, a 23-year-old Vancouver man and suspected gang target, was also fatally shot near the intersection. A third, unnamed person was injured in the shooting, but was treated and released. Police don’t believe he was connected to the crime.

Investigators now believe Whiteside was in the area to allegedly kill 28-year-old Matthew Navas-Rivas, who was inside the nearby Indochine Restaurant with a female companion. As the couple left the restaurant, a second, unknown shooter opened fire, killing Whiteside and later Wong.

Navas-Rivas was unharmed, but was later killed in an unrelated attack on July 15, 2018 in Vancouver. His companion was also not hurt in the January incident.

On Friday, Sgt. Heard unveiled a red Pontiac Montana that was seized by police, and which investigators believe was involved in the shooting.

Police have also found video of a dark pick-up truck turning into the crime scene while the incident was unfolding, and are asking to speak with the occupants. They’re also repeating their calls for more witnesses to speak with investigators.

“We believe there are people who have additional information about these murders who have yet to come forward,” Sgt. Heard said. “We also believe there were additional people at the Indochine restaurant that evening who have yet to speak with police.”

Vancouver police have set up a tip line for anyone who has information about the investigation at 604-717-0515. Witnesses can also call anonymously through Crime Stoppers.