Judge to sentence 3 youths convicted in stabbing death of Burnaby teen Luka Gordic

The fate of three youths convicted in a deadly swarming attack that killed a teen in Whistler four years ago could be decided on Friday, when a judge is expected to finally close the book on the high-profile case.

The trio’s sentencing will largely hang on the question of whether they will be tried as adults, despite the fact that they were 17 years old at the time of the attack, which killed 19-year-old Luka Gordic. Their names cannot be released because of a publication ban.

Gordic was killed after approximately eight to 15 people swarmed him outside a convenience store in Whistler village during the May long weekend in 2015. The Burnaby teen was stabbed three times, including in the heart, which Crown prosecutors said was likely the fatal wound.

One of the three youth charged in the incident was convicted of second-degree murder, while the other two were found guilty of manslaughter.

The Crown has been calling on the trio to be sentenced as adults, say the attack was “planned and premeditated.”

A fourth culprit, Arvin Golic, was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in prison. He was tried as an adult because he was 18 years old at the time of the attack.

Family and friends of Gordic have been waiting for this sentencing since the hearings for the three youths began last July following their convictions in October 2017.

At the sentencing hearings, they shared their grief and anger over the pain they still feel for Gordic’s absence.

“It’s very tough for all my family,” said his grandmother, Maria Buono, at the time. “Every day. We suffer every day since they took that beautiful boy from us.”

—With files from Amy Judd and Julia Foy