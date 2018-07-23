Sentencing begins for three youths convicted in stabbing death of Luka Gordic

Sentencing begins Monday for three people convicted of killing a Burnaby teen in Whistler more than three years ago.

The trio, who were youths at the time of the attack, cannot be named due to a publication ban.

Two of the three youths were found guilty of manslaughter and the other of second-degree murder.

Luka Gordic was stabbed three times in a swarming incident over the May long weekend in 2015.

He suffered three stab wounds — including one to his heart, which was likely fatal — according to the Crown, during the trial of a fourth person involved in the case.

The entire incident likely lasted no longer than 30 seconds and was allegedly perpetrated by a group of eight to 15 young males.

Arvin Golic has already been sentenced as an adult because he was 18 years old at the time of Godic’s death.

He received a seven-year prison term for manslaughter.

Previously, Gordic’s family has said they want the three youths to receive life sentences.

Crown is expected to make submissions Monday for the number of years they want the trio to serve, ideally as adults.