McShane tallies overtime winner as Generals edge Petes 6-5

Allan McShane’s goal 1:08 into overtime lifted the visiting Oshawa Generals to a 6-5 victory over the Peterborough Petes in OHL action at the Memorial Centre on Thursday night.

The Petes were down 5-3 in the third and rallied, including a goal from Adam Timleck with 1:14 remaining to force the extra frame.

The Petes also got goals from Nick Robertson, Max Grondin, Ryan Merkley and Erik Cermak.

Defenceman Cole Fraser, who was named the game’s second star, had three assists. Chad Denault, Declan Chisholm, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Chris Paquette, and Brady each had single assists.

TIMMER TIME!!!!! @colefraser2 stretches the puck down the ice to @AdamTimleck and he TIES IT AT 5!!! @BradyHinz assists, too. WE'RE HEADED TO OT!#GoPetesGo pic.twitter.com/atsvRybNiR — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) January 11, 2019

Hunter Jones stopped 30 of 36 shots as his team falls to 21-16-1-1 — their first overtime loss the season.

The Petes were 1-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The North Bay Battalion visit Peterborough Saturday to face the Petes at 7:05 p.m.