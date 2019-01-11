Handi-Transit
January 11, 2019 7:04 am
Updated: January 11, 2019 8:04 am

Winnipeg Handi-Transit users experiencing delays

By Writer/Producer  Global News

Winnipeg's Handi-Transit.

Crestline.com
A A

Many Winnipeggers using the city’s Transit Plus system, formally known as Handi-Transit, experienced delays on Thursday.

Winnipeg Transit said on Twitter the slow response time is because it’s “in the process of implementing a new scheduling software.”

Many Bus riders took to social media to express their frustration, unclear of the delay reasons.

The city says it’s working to find a solution.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bus
Delays
Handi-Transit
Response
Rides
Slow
The City
times
Transit Plus
Wait

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.