Winnipeg Handi-Transit users experiencing delays

Many Winnipeggers using the city’s Transit Plus system, formally known as Handi-Transit, experienced delays on Thursday.

Winnipeg Transit said on Twitter the slow response time is because it’s “in the process of implementing a new scheduling software.”

Winnipeg Transit Plus (Handi-Transit) is in the process of implementing new scheduling software. As a result, customers are experiencing higher than normal wait times for their calls to be answered. We apologize for the inconvenience as we take steps to minimize those delays. — Winnipeg Transit (@winnipegtransit) January 10, 2019

Many Bus riders took to social media to express their frustration, unclear of the delay reasons.

@turnerrAbigail this Handitransit upheaval is ridiculous ! Just read your article – my mom is a disabled dialysis pt who spent 5 hours on the phone last night to confirm this morning’s ride to dialysis- same day/time/location for 16 years – unbelievable — J. N. Flamand (@jnflamand) January 10, 2019

The city says it’s working to find a solution.