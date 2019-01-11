Winnipeg Handi-Transit users experiencing delays
Many Winnipeggers using the city’s Transit Plus system, formally known as Handi-Transit, experienced delays on Thursday.
Winnipeg Transit said on Twitter the slow response time is because it’s “in the process of implementing a new scheduling software.”
Many Bus riders took to social media to express their frustration, unclear of the delay reasons.
The city says it’s working to find a solution.
