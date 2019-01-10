IIO asks for witnesses to come forward after Vancouver man suffers harm in police-involved crash
BC’s police watching dog is asking for witnesses to a November incident in Vancouver.
It happened on Nov. 4 around 1:30 a.m.
The Independent Investigations Office says police saw a vehicle that was reported stolen, being driven eastbound on East 29th Avenue.
As police tried to pull them over, the vehicle collided with a police and civilian vehicle in the 3100 block of East 29th, between Lillooet Street and Manor Street.
The man got out and took off. After chasing him on foot, police tackled the man and took him into custody.
If you saw this incident, you’re asked to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.
