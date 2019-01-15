‘It gave me so much incentive to keep going’: Free coaching program helps seniors get active

Donna Duke had been sedentary for about a year and a half after her dog died.

“I just couldn’t get myself off the couch,” Duke said.

When she heard about a program called Choose to Move, she was ready for a life change.

“Choose to Move is a program that’s funded by the Ministry of Health. It gives access to seniors across B.C. to come to a free program and improve their physical activity level,” said Adriane Long, health and fitness supervisor at the Kelowna Family YMCA. “The program is actually proven to increase physical activity levels, increase mobility and increase social support.”

Choose to Move is a six-month program available all across B.C., with five Okanagan locations in Kelowna, Penticton, Salmon Arm, Vernon and West Kelowna.

Best of all, the program is completely free of charge.

As an added bonus, in Kelowna, joining the program also comes with a three-month free membership at any of the three Y locations

“They’ll meet with an activity coach. They’ll develop an action plan and set goals and then they’ll find types of activities that they enjoy doing, whether that’s in a fitness centre or walking in their neighbourhood,” Long said. “They’ll continue to receive continuous support from their coach throughout the six months as well as group support from their peers.”

The benefits, according to several seniors who have been participating in the program for the past few months, are impressive.

“I’ve lost some weight and I’ve gained a lot of strength, muscle and endurance,” said one participant, Lynn Morris. “I started swimming in the program and I could only do a couple of lengths of the pool. Now I got up to 20 lengths and I was so happy about that.”

Another participant, Fred Finnigan, injured his shoulder and suffered from limited movement.

“I couldn’t raise my arm this high and now I can reach and stretch, so it actually really did help,” Finnigan said. “I can see it in my legs — they’re getting firmer again.”

Duke, with a smile on her face, also sings the praises of the program

“Well, I’m stronger for sure and I’m more flexible. I started off doing one set of 12 with all the exercises she gave me and these are all on the machines that are tension,” Duke said. “Now I’m doing two sets, so I’m pretty proud of that.”

The program has many aspects to getting participants healthy.

“They have an instructor that teaches you all sorts of different parts of the program,” Finnigan explained. “Some of it is nutrition, some of it is exercise and stretching and everything else.”

Another benefit is the social aspect and friendships that form when bringing together groups of seniors in the same neighborhood.

“We really try to help people connect,” Long said. “If they know they have someone to meet at the front door and they’re ready to workout together, it makes committing, being accountable, staying motivated so much easier.”

New sessions are beginning in January so those interested should connect with Choose to Move as soon as possible.

“I’m a retired nurse,” Morris said. “I know what happens when people don’t stay active in their older years. It’s really important to keep active and it’s fun.”