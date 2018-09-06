Salmon Arm gets health, wellness centre for seniors

A new health and wellness centre has opened in Salmon Arm, one aimed at seniors living with complex health needs in the region.

“Our focus is on the whole person and their care goals,” said Dr. Kate McCarroll, a family physician with expertise in caring for the elderly who spearheaded the project.

The centre is supported by the Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice. The division is providing space, physician education, and coordination of the physician roster. According to Interior Health, the care team at the centre includes a physician, registered nurses, dietitians, social workers, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, rehabilitation therapist, pharmacist and other health-care practitioners as needed.

“I’m excited to be part of a high-functioning team that is committed to helping seniors remain independent and live well,” said Dr. McCarroll. “Connecting clients with appropriate support and information early on is an important part of this approach.”

In addition to comprehensive assessment and care planning, the health-care team will provide education and connection to community-based services, with the goal of helping seniors live independently for as long as possible.

Vivian Asham was the centre’s first client after being referred to the centre by her doctor. She was seen by several members of the team.

“It has been a very positive experience. It is nice that everyone is all in one place, I know the location well and I don’t have to leave town,” said Asham. “After my appointment, the physiotherapist came right to my home and provided strengthening exercises. We feel like we are getting to know the team and everyone is friendly and helpful.”

“The new Seniors Health and Wellness Centre is a great example of team-based care helping seniors access specialized services in the Salmon Arm area,” B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a press release. “It is about better health — living better, not just longer — a key aspect of our seniors’ strategy. This wrap-around service will be a great benefit to seniors, their families and the community.”

The Seniors Health and Wellness Centre is located at Marine Plaza at 781 Marine Park Dr. NE Salmon Arm and is open one day per week. Referrals to the centre are accepted from family doctors and nurse practitioners for residents of the Shuswap and Enderby areas.