Edmonton officer charged after accidentally firing his gun

A member of the Edmonton Police Service is facing one charge after his gun accidentally went off in 2017.

According to a police release, Const. Jack Klick was at home cleaning his personal firearm. After he finished cleaning the gun, a single round was fired. Police said the bullet travelled through a patio door and wasn’t recovered.

The officer wasn’t injured and immediately reported the shot to police and secured his gun. Police said no one outside or inside the residence was injured.

Klick is facing one count of careless use of a firearm and was released on a promise to appear in court.

An EPS spokesperson confirmed to 630 CHED that the officer remains on active duty.

At the time of the incident, Klick had been an EPS officer for two and a half years.