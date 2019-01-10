Canada’s most dramatic temperature change recorded 57 years ago on Jan. 10 in Alberta

Pincher Creek is known to be one of the windiest spots in Alberta, but it also holds a national title for recording the most dramatic temperature change in Canada.

On Jan. 10, 1962, Pincher Creek saw temperatures rise 41 C as Chinook winds boosted the mercury from -19 C up to 22 C.

WATCH: Chinook to blame for wind warnings issued for western Alberta

Southern Alberta is well-known for its Chinooks that sweep in warm, dry weather throughout the year, but are most appreciated during the winter months.

The Chinook, a native word meaning “snow eater,” happens when westerly winds flow from the Pacific and cool as they blow up the Rockies then warm significantly as they condense and sink down the leeward side of the mountains.

On average, southern and central Alberta, including Calgary, have between 30 and 35 Chinooks a year.

To stay updated with radar and weather alerts in your area, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Follow @tiffanyglobal