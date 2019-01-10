Canadian music icon David Foster to receive Humanitarian Award at 2019 Junos

A Canadian music icon and philanthropist will be honoured at the 2019 Juno Awards in London, Ont.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced on Thursday that David Foster will receive the Humanitarian Award when the Junos come to the Forest City in March.

Foster, a renowned musician, songwriter, composer, arranger, and producer, is being recognized for his lifelong dedication to philanthropy through his support of hundreds of charities, including his own non-profit organization, which raises organ donation awareness and provides financial support to Canadian families in need of life-saving transplants.

“I created the David Foster Foundation in 1986 after meeting a young girl from my hometown who was awaiting a liver transplant,” Foster said. “The experience had a profound impact on me, and that’s how the Foundation was born.

“I am fortunate to be able to support many charities and organizations in need, either with my time or through donations, and it has become one of my life’s passions,” he said.

“The gift of music has brought me many rewards, and what better way to pay tribute to those gifts than to pay it forward.”

“Giving back is not just a responsibility, it’s a necessity.”

Since starting the foundation 33 years ago, the organization has helped over 1,100 families and provided millions of dollars in financial support.

Over the past 20 years, Foster has supported over 400 charities, including the annual Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night, The Andre Agassi Foundation and Carousel of Hope.

Throughout his career, Foster has created hit songs with notable artists such as 10-time Juno winner Diana Krall, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. He has also spearheaded numerous albums, created soundtracks, and played a key role in the discovery and career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban and Michael Buble.

Foster has also won six Juno Awards, 16 Grammys, an Emmy and a Golden Globe. He has also received three Oscar nominations for “Best Original Song.”

Foster’s name also sits on the Canadian Walk of Fame and can be found on the Hollywood Walk of Fame nearby that of The Beetles.

Over the past year, Foster has been working on theatre productions for the likes of Broadway, including a Betty Boop production as well as an adaptation of Lucky Us with Jewel.

Foster will be presented with the Humanitarian Award at the 48th Annual JUNO Gala Dinner and Awards on Saturday, March 16, at the London Convention Centre.

The award recognizes Canadian artists and industry pioneers who have made a significant and meaningful impact on social welfare around the world.