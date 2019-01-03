Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle named as host of 2019 JUNO Songwriters’ Circle

Canadian music icon Alan Doyle has been announced as the host of the 2019 JUNO Songwriters’ Circle.

The event will be broadcast live at noon on Sunday, Jan. 6 from Centennial Hall in London.

Doyle, who’s best known as the lead singer of Great Big Sea, will also perform during the songwriters’ circle, which will feature collaborations between artists and discussions about the inspiration and process behind their favourite songs.

“As an avid storyteller, it’s a true honour to host one of JUNO Week’s most authentic moments,” Doyle said in a media release.

“JUNO Songwriters’ Circle connects exemplary artists with rising stars, in an intimate and captivating setting that gives the audience an experience they’ll never forget. I’m delighted to be able to do what I love, while helping benefit Canadian youth through MusiCounts.”

Officials are promising more 2019 JUNO Songwriters’ Circle announcements in the weeks to come. Previous performers include Chantal Kreviazuk, Daniel Caesar, Iskwé, Jim Cuddy, Ruth B., and Scott Helman.

Additional performer announcements will be released in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the 2019 JUNO Songwriters’ Circle go on sale January 9 at 10 a.m. and will be available online, by phone at 519-672-1967, 519-672-1968 or toll-free 1-888-999-8980, or in person at the Centennial Hall box office. Tickets for the Juno Awards Broadcast, meanwhile — which will feature London’s own electronic music duo, Loud Luxury — are still available here.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit MusiCounts, a music education charity aimed at supporting music in schools and communities across Canada.

The 48th annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week 2019 are being hosted in London from Mar. 11 through Mar. 17, culminating in the awards broadcast on Sunday, Mar. 17, at Budweiser Gardens.

